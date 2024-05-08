Saba Ibrahim slammed for revealing cousins’ private info in vlog

Mumbai: Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim is one of the most popular YouTubers of India. She enjoys a massive fan following of 1.7 million on Instagram and 3.51 million subscriber on her YouTube channel ‘Saba Ka Jahan’.

Fans love watching her daily vlogs that are mostly related to her everyday life and many even religiously follow all her videos.

However, one of her latest vlog titled, ‘Meher ki Mummy ka Sach’ has not gone well with her followers and she is being slammed left, right and centre for the same. Keep reading to know why.

Meher is Saba Ibrahim’s maternal cousin. She is her mother’s younger brother’s daughter and stays in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Meher is currently on a holiday trip to Mumbai to spend time with her cousins.

In a recent vlog, Saba Ibrahim went on to reveal some very private information about Meher publicly. In the video she can be heard saying that her followers have been enquiring in the comments section about Meher’s family especially her mother.

She chose to clear all speculations about her mother and revealed openly that Meher’s mom left her when she was an infant and her father is now married to another woman.

Netizens are slamming Saba Ibrahim for revealing these sensitive information about the child on internet and some believe that this can lead to bullying and harassment of her in school. Saba is facing a lot of heat for the some.

Fans took to the comments section and Reddit to express their disappointment and anger over Saba’s actions. Check out how angry netizens are reacting.