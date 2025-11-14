Saba Qamar slammed for bold scene in Pakistani drama Pamaal

Islamabad: Pamaal, starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, continues to dominate conversations as one of the most trending and talked-about Pakistani dramas of 2025. From its gripping storyline to powerful performances, the show has been winning praise from all sides. Even Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever recently shared that he has been watching it with great enthusiasm.

However, the drama is now back in headlines, this time for a wrong reason that has sparked controversy.

The latest episode of Pamaal on Green Entertainment has sparked major debate after a scene between lead actors Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar went viral. The emotional sequence shows Malika (Saba Qamar) visiting her husband Raza (Usman Mukhtar) in the hospital following their fight.

Upon seeing his condition, she breaks down and hugs him, a moment intended to depict reconciliation and compassion between a married couple.

But the scene left many viewers uncomfortable. Critics accused the show of “crossing cultural boundaries” and airing content unsuitable for family audiences. Social media quickly filled with reactions, with some users calling the moment “unnecessary” and “too bold for Pakistani television.”

One netizen wrote, “Shame on the director for showing this much intimacy on screen.” Another commented, “We didn’t expect this from Usman Mukhtar. Saba Qamar has always been this bold.”

“This scene was too uncomfortable to watch,” a viewers wrote, while one more asked, “Can we even watch this drama with family or not?”

Despite the backlash, many fans defended the actors and the storyline, arguing that the hug symbolised vulnerability, regret, and emotional healing and not romantic intimacy. Supporters stressed that both actors were simply portraying the depth of their characters’ relationship.

This is not the first time Saba Qamar has found herself at the centre of such debates. Known for bold, challenging roles in Baaghi, Cheekh, and Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, she often draws both admiration and criticism. Usman Mukhtar, usually seen as a more reserved performer, also surprised many viewers by taking part in such an emotionally intense scene.

With twelve episodes aired so far, Pamaal continues to spark conversations for both the right and wrong reasons.