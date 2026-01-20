Sabarimala Gold loss case: ED searches multiple locations in three states

The ED had recently filed a PMLA case taking cognisance of a Kerala police FIR.

Representational image

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, January 20 launched searches in three states as part of its money laundering investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case, official sources said.

About 21 locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The premises linked to the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, in Bengaluru, and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar are understood to be under the scrutiny of the federal probe agency as part of the ongoing action.

The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The investigation by the SIT is related to the loss of gold from the gold-cladded copper plates of the ‘Dwarapalaka’ (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the ‘Sreekovil’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

