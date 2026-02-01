Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: Budget 2026 prioritises people’s development

The Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, in the Parliament, places a strong emphasis on people-centric development.

In her speech, the Finance Minister said that it was the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan and is inspired by three “kartavyas” that aim to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build their capacity, while the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” ensures that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

In this regard, the government has allocated Rs 6,360 crore for the Post Matric Scholarships for the Scheduled Castes (SC), while also allocating Rs 2,140 crore to the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY).

Meanwhile, Rs 5,700 crore has been allocated for PM Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna, a program that supports the development of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), which are dedicated to providing quality education to ST students, received an allocation of Rs 7,150 crore.

Persons with disabilities

The Budget also talked about providing customised training specific to various disability groups and enhancing their livelihood opportunities through Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana.

Under this programme, the IT, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), hospitality and food and beverage sectors will offer task-oriented and process-based roles suitable for persons with disabilities.

Additionally, the Divyang Sahara Yojana proposed providing support to the Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to increase production of assistive devices, strengthening of PM Divyang Kendras and establishing Assistive Technology Marts (modern retail-style centres where persons with disabilities and senior citizens can view, test and purchase assistive products).

Welfare of economically backward, OBCs and de-notified tribes

For the students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Denotified Tribes (DNT), the Budget continues to fund their education with an allocation of Rs 2,320 crore under PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI).

Poverty alleviation

The Budget also makes allocations to ensure food security for the poor by devoting Rs 2,27,429 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which provides free foodgrains to eligible households.

As much as Rs 54,917 crore has been provided for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural and Rs 3,000 crore for PMAY-Urban 2.0, which provides pucca houses to poor people.

Additionally, Rs 9,200 crore has been earmarked for providing liquidfied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to poor households.

The much-contested Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Scheme (Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission – Gramin), a new initiative which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to provide rural employment, has been allocated Rs 95,692 crore in the Budget.

Farmers and agriculture

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provides farmers with minimum income support, has been allocated Rs 63,500 crore, while the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, which provides short-term credit to farmers at an affordable interest rate, has received Rs 22,600 crore.

The Budget also proposed “Bharat-VISTAAR” (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), a multilingual AI tool that will integrate AgriStack portals and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) practices with AI systems.

Additionally, dedicated programs were introduced for cashew, cocoa and coconut promotion, while old, low-yielding orchards are being rejuvenated for high-density cultivation for walnuts, almonds and pinenuts.



