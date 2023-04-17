Sachin Pilot must enhance his market value

Sachin Pilot’s antics in Rajasthan are making headlines no longer. A constantly aggrieved Sachin on a day-long fast purportedly trying to focus on corruption during Vasundhara Raje’s tenure and pointing out that the Gehlot government was not doing anything about it, is the latest action of Sachin.

In a way, he was targeting his own government. But then he himself was the Deputy Chief Minister! His raising of the issue smacks political immaturity because it conveys only the deep fissure within Congress. Or to put it more bluntly he is just stressing the point that his writ is not running.

But crying out loud against his own government and that too publicly only makes his own position transparent within the party. His real desire is open to everyone (to become CM) who has witnessed innumerable factional fights. One thinks that the Congress high command too has in no uncertain terms made it clear that a senior and loyal leader Gehlot will continue to be in the driver’s seat in Rajasthan.

Sachin should have accepted his role to play the second fiddle. Looking at his background and political influence in the state the best Congress could do in the circumstances was to give him Deputy Chief Ministership. One thought that was the end of the perpetual wrangling.

But that was not to be.

It would have been difficult to work under wily mature senior leader and Chief Minister Gehlot for an independent and ambitious leader like Sachin. Particularly in view of the relationship, both enjoy. Patience is the key for Sachin.

The way Sachin wants to highlight his predicament is not likely to be acceptable to Congress high command. Sachin seems to have not given thought to the kind of political fodder he is giving by his fast on corruption, to the political opposition.

Particularly at a time when Karnataka is going for elections soon, the signals could be deadly. Who would have a good word to say about a party where the Chief Minister and former Deputy Chief Minster are constantly at loggerheads.

Not only that, the former Deputy Chief Minister has to go on fast for raising the issue of corruption. What kind of a Congress government are you running in Rajasthan? Sachin or anyone in Congress must first seek all avenues in the state or at the party level to redress his grievance before going to public.

Primarily because any such action puts poor light on the Congress party and government. No wonder some leaders have said Sachin Pilot has indulged in anti-party activity. In democracy everything is very simple – if you have the numbers you rule. If you want to be the top boss whatever may have been your work or your contact.

At the end of the day, he only becomes the boss who has more numbers on his side. He is the one who calls the shots. If Sachin had more numbers with him why would he not be fully running the show in Rajasthan. It is just not possible that you have more numbers with you and some other person is the Chief Minister due to his or her contact.

Clearly, Sachin does not seem to have the numbers neither is the high command feels it appropriate to remove Gehlot and make him CM. This leaves very little options with Sachin.

Congress high command cannot berate Gehlot just to please Sachin if there are no serious and substantial charges against him.

The high command wants to keep clear of the Gehlot-Pilot row. Ostensibly, they want to continue with the status quo. And clearly they are not entertaining Sachin.

Sachin’s actions were not enamouring him to anyone and not even giving a positive vibe to the party. Many in such a position have left the party and joined its opponents.

Then there was a time when opponents looked towards him with open arms today they too see what kind of numbers you enjoy and what kind of dent your leaving can create. If it is not very high they too are not interested.

Secondly, if you are not a loyal and disciplined soldier of your own party. How will you be one in the other party which you embrace? You have to establish your own market value in today’s world of politics then you can be taken by any party.