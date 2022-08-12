Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara getting ‘married’ [Viral Photos]

Hyderabad: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the Internet. She enjoys 2.2M followers on social media and instantly hogs the headlines whenever she gives a glimpse of her lavish life.

Owing to her transparency on Instagram, rumors that the cricketer’s daughter is all ready to get married have been flying around the internet. But how true are these rumors?

Is Sara Tendulkar getting married?

Recently, taking to her Instagram story Sara Tendulkar shared a string of pictures of herself. In one picture she can be seen wearing a marathi saree while in another picture she is applying mehendi on her hands. Within no time, the pictures got crazy viral with fans speculating that she is getting married. Many netizens also criticized Sara for getting married at a young age.

However, some netizens pointed out that it’s her sister who is getting married as in one of the pictures posted by Sara she had captioned, “My sister is getting married.”

Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar was rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shahid Kapoor. Her father, Sachin, however, dismissed all such reports, calling them mere rumours. He said, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.”