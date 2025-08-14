Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is now engaged! The Mumbai Indians cricketer exchanged rings with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of prominent businessman Ravi Ghai, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

While no official announcement has been made by the Tendulkar family on social media, a picture of Arjun and Saaniya exchanging rings has gone viral online. (However, Siasat could not verify the authenticity of the photo.)

Sachin Tendulkar Son Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saniya Chandok. 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sudp8obnjr — Sachin Parihar (@cricketnewsh) August 14, 2025

Soon after, fans dug up old photographs showing the couple together, including moments where Saaniya was seen posing with Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter-in-law?

Saaniya comes from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the man behind the Graviss Group, a business empire with interests in hospitality, frozen foods, and real estate. The family owns iconic brands such as the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive, Kwality ice cream, and Brooklyn Creamery. Her father, Gaurav Ghai, continues the family legacy.

Despite her affluent background, Saaniya has largely kept a low profile, staying away from public attention and celebrity circles. Known for her privacy and grounded nature, she shares a close bond with Sara Tendulkar and is also said to be well-connected with Sachin Tendulkar himself.