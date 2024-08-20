Sachin’s Test record may be broken; threat of Joe Root looms over cricket skyline

“Records are meant to be broken” is a well known phrase that is often heard in all sports. And so they are, because every time a record is broken it indicates that progress is being made. It shows that new stars are emerging who are stretching the boundaries further.

The latest theory that is being expounded in some circles is that Sachin Tendulkar’s Test record of 15,921 runs will be overtaken in the near future by England’s ace batter Joe Root. A few days ago former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed that Root will be the one who will break Sachin’s record.

Vaughan said: “Root will soon become England’s leading run scorer in Tests and he is very likely to overtake Sachin Tendulkar eventually.” Vaughan praised Root’s mature game and his cricketing sense. The batter has refined his art and can now construct each innings perfectly.

The same opinion was also echoed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Having scored 13,378 runs in his own Test career, Ponting is in second position behind Sachin Tendulkar. Third is South African all rounder Jacques Kallis with 13,289. Root is quite a way behind the top three and is in the seventh spot right now.

However, among all the top ten scorers in Test cricket, Joe Root is the one who is still playing. The others have retired. So in theory he still has a chance to take the crown of Test cricket’s King. Although he is in seventh position now, he is only 1,351 runs behind second placed Ponting. That is not a big margin considering the number of Test matches that are being played in cricket.

What statistics say

Let us take a look at what the statistics say. Sachin Tendulkar retired after a 20-year career in which he played 200 Test matches. Root has so far played in 143 Tests but if he retains his form, it seems likely that he will play in 200 Tests. Sachin’s batting average in Tests is 53.78 runs per innings. Root’s average is not too far behind at 50.11. Sachin has scored 51 centuries in Tests. Root has scored 32. Sachin’s top score is 248 and Root’s highest is 254.

Ponting’s opinion

Ricky Ponting (Twitter)

According to Ricky Ponting, Root has the potential to become the top run scorer in Test cricket because there are several factors in his favour. “He is only 33-years-old. If he keeps himself fit, he can expect to play for five or six more years. It depends on how many Test matches they (England) play,” said Ponting.

“If they play 10 to 14 Tests per year then a batter like Root has the chance to add about 800 to 1000 runs to his aggregate every year. So in three or four years he may cross 15,000 runs,” Ponting added.

Ponting also praised Root’s conversion rate. A few years ago he was frequently getting out in the fifties. But now he has developed the mental stamina to stay focussed for longer periods. Nowadays he converts fifties into hundreds and once he is set, it is very difficult to get him out. Ponting believes that batters reach their best phase in their early 30s. So Root is now going through the golden period of his career.

Examine other angles

Apart from the opinions of experts like Vaughan and Ponting, let us examine the issue from other angles. It is true that age seems to be favouring Root and plenty of opportunities are before him.

England will be playing a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting this month. That will be followed by an Australian tour of England where another three Tests will be played apart from white ball matches. Then England will tour Pakistan. After that there are series against the West Indies, India and New Zealand. All these are within the year 2024.

Such a hectic schedule will put pressure on the players but it will also give Root ample opportunity to boost his tally.

Fitness holds the key

At this stage it is physical and mental fitness that holds the key. If he wants to break Sachin’s record, Root has to make sure that he suffers no injuries. One season’s layoff due to an injury will set him back by a huge margin. He also has to retain mental fitness to concentrate for long periods that leads to success in any player’s Test match career.

Provided Root keeps himself fit and motivated for the next five or six years. If England plays in at least ten Test matches every year, we may see Sachin’s Test record tumble under the bludgeoning hammer blows of the Englishman’s bat.