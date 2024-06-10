Sack Amit Malviya from BJP, demands Congress after sexual abuse allegations

The Congress on Monday, June 10, demanded the suspension of Amit Malviya from all posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after allegations of sexual exploitation of women were levelled against him.

Addressing a press conference, Congress’ social media and digital platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate demanded Malviya’s removal from all posts. “We are not levelling these allegations. A member of the RSS has made these grave charges of sexual exploitation against Malviya. Santanu Sinha has said that Malviya indulged in nefarious acts not just in five-star hotels but also the offices of the BJP in West Bengal,” she said.

Apart from being BJP’s IT cell cheif, Malviya is also the party’s West Bengal in-charge.

Shantanu Sinha, an RSS associate, recently levelled sexual exploitation charges against Malviya in a Facebook post. Two days ago, Malviya sent a legal notice to Santanu Sinha, a purported RSS member from West Bengal.

Shrinate said that as IT head, Malviya is responsible for spreading fake news related to the saffron party and targeting Rahul Gandhi.

“He has crossed every limit of morality and decency in public life. He has publicised and maligned Nehru, distorting the Congress stalwart’s images with his sister and niece. He has cut and snipped Rahul Gandhi’s media bytes, statements, and addresses,” Shrinate said.

Santanu Sinha has family links with BJP’s former national secretary Rahul Sinha. Earlier, Malviya’s counsel served a legal notice to Santanu Sinha on June 8, asking the latter to tender a public apology and also remove the slanderous social media post within three days from the receipt of the legal notice, failing which legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, will be initiated against him.

Sources said that the three-day deadline will expire on Tuesday and appropriate legal actions will be initiated against Sinha if he fails to abide by the directions given in the legal notice served to him on June 8.