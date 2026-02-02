Sacred Kaaba cloth pieces sent through UAE links: Epstein Files

Latest information from the Epstein files leak include emails detailing the shipment of Kiswa, the sacred cloth on the Kaaba to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the United States. The transfer was arranged reportedly arranged through contacts in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by Middle East Eye, the emails, that were dated February and March 2017, claim that an Emirati businesswoman Aziza Al-Ahmadi along with Abdullah Al-Maari organised the shipment of three pieces connected to the Kiswa – the black, gold-embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba at the centre of Islam’s holiest site in Saudi Arabia.

The emails reveal that the items were shipped by air freight from Saudi Arabia to Florida via British Airways, with coordination spanning invoices, customs arrangements and delivery inside the United States.

The messages describe three separate pieces: one from inside the Kaaba, one from the outer covering that was used, and a third made from the same materials but not used. The correspondence describes the unused piece as a way to classify the shipment under “artworks”.

Also Read New cache of Epstein files names Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair

According to the report, the shipment reached Epstein’s home in March 2017 after he served jail as a sex offender. One of the emails shows that Al-Ahmadi explained the religious significance of the Kiswa to Epstein. “The black piece was touched by minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others,” it read.

“They walk around the Kaaba seven rounds then everyone tries as much as they can to touch it and they kept their prayers, wishes, tears and hopes on this piece. Hoping after that all their prayers to be accepted,” Al-Ahmadi wrote.

However, the emails do not reveal how the businesswoman came in contact with Epstein or why he wanted the Kiswa. Apart from the Kiswa, Al- Ahmadi contacted Epstein after Hurricane Irma hit the Caribbean in September 2017, as his private island suffered heavy damage.

Over several days, the businesswoman repeatedly contacted Epstein’s secretary to ask about his wellbeing on the island.Everyone is safe and that is most important…some structures are gone…trees gone….dock pavilions gone… roads impassable….other outside damage, but inside ok….it’s a mess but can all be rebuilt! thanks for checking,” the secretary wrote.

To which, Al-Ahmadi replied, “Promise to send new tent”. It is unclear whether she visited the island or understood the magnitude of what took place there.