‘Sacrifice for community’: MBT not to contest Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Telangana on May 13. The party announced its decision on Wednesday, April 24.

Majeedullah Khan alias Farhath Khan, president of MBT, said the party is not contesting the upcoming elections. “In view of the prevailing situation across the country and in Hyderabad, the MBT has decided against contesting the polls,” he said during a press conference.

Farhathullah Khan said, after consulting with all the leaders of the MBT, we have reached this decision. “For the benefit of the community, we are not contesting the elections. Our opponents know well what MBT party is after the recent Assembly elections,” he said.

Farhatullah Khan explained that if a MBT candidate contested the Lok Sabha elections in present circumstances, the MBT candidate would easily get around 2 lakh votes. “Our workers are unhappy over the decision. Let me tell them, we should be ready to sacrifice for the community,” he said.

Earlier, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan was planning to contest the Lok Sabha elections, reports suggested. In recent Assembly elections, he contested from Yakutpura and almost defeated AIMIM candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj. However, the latter won by a margin of mere 880 votes.