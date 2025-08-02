Hyderabad: As Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 inches closer, fans were hoping for a grand surprise possibly a first look, motion poster, or at least some exciting update from his much-hyped upcoming film SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli. But it looks like their wait just got longer.

Despite shooting having commenced over eight months ago, there has been complete silence from the makers. While rumours were rife that Rajamouli was planning to drop a concept poster or teaser on Mahesh’s birthday, latest reports suggest otherwise.

Reports now reveal that Rajamouli has opted to delay the update, choosing not to rush into promotions just for the sake of a date. The director reportedly conveyed to the team that a film of this global scale deserves a bigger platform and elaborate planning to create the right kind of buzz.

This news has come as a major disappointment for Mahesh Babu fans, who have been eagerly counting down to August 9 with high hopes.

SSMB29: What we know so far

Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film marks Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with Rajamouli. The project began low-key, much like the director’s earlier blockbusters, with no major promotional activity so far. The team is currently busy with production work and location recce for an extensive international schedule, including shoots planned across African countries.

With no updates this birthday, fans will have to hold on a little longer.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more inside scoops on SSMB29!