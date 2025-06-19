India’s costliest film set built in Hyderabad for Rs 1000 cr movie

The film is touted to be one of the most expensive ever in Indian cinema history with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2025 2:22 pm IST
SSMB 29 film sets in Hyderabad
Image Source: X

Hyderabad: Tollywood is on a roll, and filmmakers here are clearly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to crafting cinematic spectacles. From grand visuals to larger-than-life sets, the Telugu film industry is setting new standards in filmmaking.

While fans were still talking about The Raja Saab and its record-breaking horror set in Hyderabad, another massive feat has now grabbed the spotlight and not surprisingly, it’s from none other than SS Rajamouli.

India’s most expensive film set ever?

Yes, you heard that right. The visionary director behind Baahubali and RRR is back with yet another jaw-dropping creation. For his upcoming film with superstar Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli has reportedly built a replica of the ancient city of Varanasi and the cost? A whopping Rs 50 crore!

MS Creative School

The elaborate set has been erected inside Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and includes iconic ghats, temples, and riverfronts to recreate the spiritual aura of Kashi. The decision to construct such an extravagant set came after logistical challenges in shooting at real locations in Varanasi, from managing crowd control to navigating complex permissions.

More about SSMB 29

The film, touted to be one of the most expensive ever in Indian cinema history with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is said to draw inspiration from Lord Hanuman’s mythology, incorporating elements of exploration.

SSMB 29 also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, with music composed by MM Keeravaani.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

With shooting currently underway, fans are eagerly waiting for what promises to be another epic from the master storyteller.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2025 2:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button