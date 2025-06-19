Hyderabad: Tollywood is on a roll, and filmmakers here are clearly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to crafting cinematic spectacles. From grand visuals to larger-than-life sets, the Telugu film industry is setting new standards in filmmaking.

While fans were still talking about The Raja Saab and its record-breaking horror set in Hyderabad, another massive feat has now grabbed the spotlight and not surprisingly, it’s from none other than SS Rajamouli.

India’s most expensive film set ever?

Yes, you heard that right. The visionary director behind Baahubali and RRR is back with yet another jaw-dropping creation. For his upcoming film with superstar Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli has reportedly built a replica of the ancient city of Varanasi and the cost? A whopping Rs 50 crore!

The elaborate set has been erected inside Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and includes iconic ghats, temples, and riverfronts to recreate the spiritual aura of Kashi. The decision to construct such an extravagant set came after logistical challenges in shooting at real locations in Varanasi, from managing crowd control to navigating complex permissions.

*🔥 SS RAJAMOULI BUILDS A ₹50 CR ANCIENT VARANASI SET AT RAMOJI FILM CITY 🔥*

*For his next magnum opus with SSMB, the visionary director is going all-out🎬



🏯A MASSIVE ₹50 CR SET recreating ancient Varanasi is under construction

filled with temples,ghats & mystical vibes* pic.twitter.com/rwm9c07Etp — Tirupati District SSMB Fans (@Tirupati_MBFans) June 19, 2025

More about SSMB 29

The film, touted to be one of the most expensive ever in Indian cinema history with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is said to draw inspiration from Lord Hanuman’s mythology, incorporating elements of exploration.

SSMB 29 also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, with music composed by MM Keeravaani.

With shooting currently underway, fans are eagerly waiting for what promises to be another epic from the master storyteller.