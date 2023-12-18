Sad news for Prabhas’ Hyderabadi fans!

Hyderabad: Excitement is building as Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated movie, ‘Salaar,’ is set for a grand release in theaters on December 22. Fans across India, especially in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, have already begun their advance bookings, eagerly anticipating the big day.

However, the story is different for fans in Hyderabad, as the advance bookings for ‘Salaar’ have not yet opened in the city. Despite expectations that bookings would start today, there seems to be a delay, leaving fans curious and disappointed.

Salaar Advance Bookings Delayed In Hyderabad

The reason behind this delay appears to be negotiations between Mythri Movie Makers, the holders of the Nizam rights for ‘Salaar,’ and the Telangana government. Reportedly, the makers have approached the state government for securing additional screening slots and a potential increase in ticket prices for the film.

The delay in opening bookings and the possibility of a ticket price hike in Hyderabad have left fans disheartened. This comes as a significant setback for Prabhas enthusiasts who have eagerly awaited the movie for several months.

Salaar stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role opposite Prabhas.