SAD, SGPC slam Dhruv Rathee’s AI video, seek immediate takedown

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday came out strongly against an AI-generated video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee depicting Sikh gurus, saying they should not be represented in human form or in films.

The SGPC and the SAD demanded an immediate takedown of the video which features artificial intelligence-generated images of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons known as ‘Sahibzadas’. They also sought strictest action by the government in the matter.

“Such portrayals violate Sikh principles and traditions. In Sikhi, the gurus, Sahibzadas, and their families cannot be represented in human form or in films. Therefore, this YouTuber has acted against the tenets of Sikhism,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Such portrayals violate Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ which prohibits visual representations of Guru Sahiban. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of the community.”

He also alleged that the misleading narrative in Rathee’s video titled ‘The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals’ and the want of respectful language has further aggravated the issue.

In a post on X, Badal urged all content creators to exercise utmost caution and sensitivity while dealing with Guru Sahiban or Sikh history.

Strongly condemn a recent video by Youtuber Dhruv Rathee titled “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals” for its inappropriate use of AI-generated visuals depicting our Guru Sahiban besides historical inaccuracies.

Such portrayals violate Sikh rehat maryada which prohibits… pic.twitter.com/NsEmtZQYXH — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 19, 2025

“Respect for religious traditions and accurate historical representation are non-negotiable. I request the immediate removal of the offending content and call for responsible storytelling that honours the sacred legacy of Sikhism,” he said.

He called for promoting education and awareness with reverence sans disrespecting a community’s beliefs.

Dhami said the history of Sikh gurus and Sikh personalities is a sacred and inviolable heritage that no individual has the right to distort or misrepresent. He reminded people that the SGPC has already imposed a ban on portraying the gurus or their families on films or through animation.

Besides historical inaccuracies, the inclusion of AI-generated visuals of Sikh gurus has hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, he added and warned Rathee of legal action if the video is not taken down.