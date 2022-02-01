Sadhvi Pragya tests COVID positive

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19.

The BJP MP from Bhopal made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, urging those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

In a tweet, just a few hours commencement of Parliament’s Budget session, Thakur said: “Today my corona report is positive. I am under the supervision of doctors. All those who came in contact with me in two days are urged to be alert and also get the corona test done if required. We are concerned about you.”

आज मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में हूं। 2 दिनों में जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं सभी से आग्रह है कि सचेत रहें और आवश्यकता पड़ने पर कोरोना टेस्ट भी करवा लें। हमें आपकी चिंता है। प्रभु से प्रार्थना है आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें। — Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) January 30, 2022

The Budget session will commence under the shadow of coronavirus, with nearly 875 employees of Parliament have tested positive for the virus.