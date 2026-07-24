Sadiq Khan says Netanyahu not welcome in London over Gaza.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in London, accusing him of responsibility for what he described as genocide in Gaza. He also said he would urge the UK government to enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant if Netanyahu visits Britain.

Speaking to Channel 4 News on Thursday, July 23, Khan said he believed genocide was being committed in Gaza and held Netanyahu responsible. He said the Israeli prime minister should be held accountable under international law.

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Khan said he would lobby the British government if Netanyahu travelled to the UK. “If there is any evidence of him coming to London, I’ll be lobbying the prime minister to make sure the law is enforced,” he said.

Asked whether Netanyahu was welcome in the British capital, Khan replied: “People who commit genocide are not welcome in London.”

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London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in London and would urge the UK government to enforce the ICC arrest warrant if he visits.



Video: @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/5DuHRuTjEr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 24, 2026

His remarks came days after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Netanyahu should face legal proceedings in The Hague over the ICC arrest warrant. Mamdani later clarified that New York City has no legal authority to enforce the warrant, saying any such action would be the responsibility of the US federal government.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza war since October 2023. Israel rejects the allegations and disputes the court’s jurisdiction.