‘Saffron lies’ surpasses even ‘blatant lies’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday pulled up the BJP-led Centre, stating that the “saffron lies” are worse than “blatant lies”, punning on the Tamil phrase ‘pacha poi’ to drive home his point.

Addressing a massive election rally in Tiruppatur, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu has been given important places in all the rankings of the Union Government… Knowing all this, Union Minister Piyush Goyal ranted that the state’s development is going backward day by day. We have heard of ‘green lies’ (blatant lies). This is a ‘saffron lie’ that surpasses even that.”

Training his guns on the opposition, the Chief Minister alleged that a vote for any party other than the DMK-led alliance would effectively be a vote for the BJP.

He accused the AIADMK of “surrendering the state’s autonomy” and said, “Even if the AIADMK wins, only a BJP government will be established here.”

Highlighting the state’s economic performance, Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu stands first in industrial production and textile exports, and second in GDP and per capita income.

He sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders avoided visiting the Keezhadi excavation site despite campaigning nearby. “Why does the historical pride of Tamils taste bitter to you?” he asked.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a series of populist promises under “Dravidian Model 2.0”, including the ‘Illatharasi’ (Homemaker) scheme. Under this, women will receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase household appliances. He further announced that the monthly ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai’ (Women’s Entitlement Amount) would be doubled to Rs 2,000.

“Just as Leader Kalaignar gave colour TVs and gas stoves as promised, his son will fulfil the Illatharasi scheme,” he said, adding that the government would provide laptops to 35 lakh college students by 2030 and increase paddy procurement prices to Rs 3,500 per quintal.

Stalin concluded his address by urging the electorate to choose between a “progressive Tamil Nadu” and the ” jungle rule” he claimed exists in BJP-ruled states, citing incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

In Tiruppatur, CM Stalin campaigned for alliance candidates, including K R Periyakaruppan (Tiruppatur), Tamilarasi Ravikumar (Manamadurai), Karunas (Sivaganga), and Mangudi (Karaikudi).

Earlier, speaking at a rally in Pudukkottai, Stalin reiterated his commitment to state autonomy and declared that no amount of financial pressure would force Tamil Nadu to abandon its two-language policy.

He urged voters to support the alliance candidates to ensure the continuation of “pro-people” governance.

In Pudukkotai, he was campaigning for candidates from the Secular Progressive Alliance representing various constituencies within the district, including DMK candidates Ministers S Reghupathi for Thirumayam constituency and Meyyanathan Siva V for Alandur.