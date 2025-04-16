Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy Fatehsinh Khan

Sagarika and Zaheer met through friends, at first, Zaheer was shy and didn’t talk much, Sagarika later shared that actor Angad Bedi helped bring them closer

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 16th April 2025 11:58 am IST
Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan welcomes baby boy Fatehsinh Khan
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Mumbai: Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan have become parents! The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, announcing the birth of their baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.

First Glimpse of the Baby

They posted two sweet photos — one of Zaheer holding the baby while Sagarika smiled, and another of Sagarika gently holding their son’s tiny hands. Their message read, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

Celebrities Send Their Wishes

Many friends and fans congratulated them in the comments. Celebrities like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Angad Bedi, Neeru Bajwa, and Huma Qureshi shared their blessings and good wishes for the new parents.

A Love Story That Led to This Moment

Sagarika and Zaheer met through friends. At first, Zaheer was shy and didn’t talk much. Sagarika later shared that actor Angad Bedi helped bring them closer. The couple went public in 2016 and got married in 2017.

What Does the Baby’s Name Mean?

Their son’s name, Fatehsinh, has a special meaning. “Fateh” means victory, and “Sinh” means lion. The name shows strength and bravery.

