Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan has been making headlines since the beginning of this year. In January, he confirmed his wedding to his girlfriend, Milena Aleksandra, and now, he has set social media abuzz with dreamy pictures from their Christian wedding ceremony, which took place at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai recently.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention besides the stunning wedding is the massive 27-year age gap between the couple. Sahil, born on November 5, 1976, in Kolkata, is 48 years old, while Milena, 21, hails from Belarus, Europe.

Addressing the age gap, Sahil told TOI, “Love isn’t defined by age, and our story reflects that. Milena and I believe that love is about connection, understanding, and growing together through every stage of life.”

Sharing how their journey began, he revealed, “When I met Milena, she was just 21, and I was immediately drawn to her. I believe the feeling was mutual (laughs!). Despite her young age, she was clear-headed, mature, and had a deep understanding of life. We had meaningful conversations about our future, which led us to take the next step.”

“After introducing our families, we got engaged, and now we’re happily married. All I want to say is—she is now my wife, Milena Aleksandra Khan, and we seek everyone’s blessings,” the Style actor added.

For those unaware, this is Sahil’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Nigar Khan in 2003, but the couple parted ways in 2005 due to differences over his film career.