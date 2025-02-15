Sahil Khan removes Islam conversion caption, marries again in Christian rituals

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan, who gained fame with early 2000s hits like Style and Excuse Me, has once again surprised fans with his wedding celebrations. After announcing his marriage to 21-year-old Milena Alexandra earlier this year, the actor has now tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

In a latest Instagram post, Sahil shared dreamy pictures from the wedding, tagging the location as Burj Khalifa. He captioned the post, “Just got married with my baby.” While Milena looked stunning in a white bridal gown, Sahil complemented her in a classic black suit.

Interestingly, this development comes after Sahil revealed in an earlier post that Milena had embraced Islam. At the time, he expressed his pride, writing, “Very proud to announce that my wife Milena Alexandra has chosen to embrace Islam. Alhamdulillah for this beautiful journey!”

However, fans were quick to notice that the caption has now been edited, with the statement removed and only a heart and ring emoji left behind, raising curiosity among followers.

Sahil, 48, had previously spoken about his relationship and the age gap with Milena, who hails from Belarus. In an interview, he shared, “Milena’s age is 21, and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now.”

For the unversed, this is Sahil’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Nigar Khan in 2003, but the couple parted ways in 2005 due to differences over his film career.

With these latest developments, fans are now left wondering about the twists and turns in Sahil’s personal life.