Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor’s movie faces more issues?

Mumbai: Director Nitesh Tiwari, known for his exceptional storytelling, announced an ambitious project—a three-film adaptation of the Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.. However, despite the anticipation, the project has hit roadblocks about film production.

The Ramayan project has been shrouded in mystery. While whispers and rumors abound, there has been no official confirmation from either the director or the producers. Fans eagerly await a formal announcement, but it remains elusive. There are rumours on the announcement that the team would reveal details on Ram Navami (April 17).

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi.

Problems in Production?

Initially, the project was co-produced by two prominent names: Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind. However, recent reports reveal that both Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind have stepped back from their producer roles in Ramayana. The reason behind his exit remains undisclosed. However, there is no official confirmation.

According to latest update in Bollywood Hungama, the project is indeed in the works, but not this year. ‘Internal issues’ have caused unforeseen delays.

Ramayana’s Casting

Nitesh Tiwari, the director behind the critically acclaimed Dangal, has decided to direct Ramayana as a trilogy. The casting choices are equally exciting: Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are set to portray Lord Ram and Sita, while Yash will embody the Demon King Ravana. Other talented actors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, will contribute to this mega project.