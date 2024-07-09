Sai Pallavi receives MBBS degree, convocation video viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi, famous for her simple looks and strong performances, recently visited her old school, TBLC State Medical University in Georgia. This visit was special because she was officially recognized as a doctor. It showed her strong commitment to education and self-growth, even with her successful acting career.

Sai Pallavi’s appearance at the graduation was more than just a trip down memory lane. It was a celebration of her hard work and love for learning, which stayed strong even as her acting career grew. Surrounded by friends and teachers who helped her early on, the event was a touching reunion.

The best part of the ceremony was when Sai Pallavi, not as a celebrity but as a proud graduate, went on stage to get her doctor’s degree. The crowd cheered loudly, celebrating her unique achievement. Seeing her in a doctor’s gown, alongside her fame, was a powerful image.

Photos and videos of Sai Pallavi receiving her degree quickly spread on social media. Fans and admirers sent her many congratulatory messages, praising not just her academic success but her inspiring journey. She was proudly called Dr. Sai Pallavi, with many showing admiration for her dedication.

Sai Pallavi has an exciting lineup of upcoming films that showcase her versatility as an actress. In the highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, she will take on the iconic role of Mata Sita, starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Rama.

Another intriguing project is Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, where she will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film is inspired by the real-life 2018 incident involving Andhra Pradesh fishermen who were drifted into Pakistan and taken into custody.