Sai Pallavi’s salary increased, actress is now demanding BOMB

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after actress in South Indian film industry, Sai Pallavi, has garnered a significant fan following owing to her exceptional acting abilities, captivating talent, and mesmerizing dance skills. The simplicity and natural beauty that she brings to her every character made her fans’ favorite.

Some of her best films include — ‘Middle-Class Abbayi’, ‘Maari 2’, ‘Athiran’, ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, ‘Fida’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, and ‘Gargi’, among others. She is currently gearing up for her next movie NC23 starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Sai Pallavi’s Remuneration For NC23

The Production House, Geetha Arts recently confirmed Sai Pallavi joining the cast of NC23 via social media. They put out a series of images, with the caption: “The beautiful and talented @Sai_Pallavi92 joins the voyage of #NC23. Pre-production is in full swing. Shoot begins soon.”

Latest buzz suggest that Pallavi has now hiked her fee and she is demanding huge for NC23 which marks her comeback on Telugu film industry. She was last seen in Love Story (2021) that also starred Naga Chaitanya. For the same, she reportedly charged Rs 2cr.

According to latest reports, Sai Pallavi is said to have hiked her fee by 30%. So for NC23, she has demanded between Rs2.6cr to 3cr. Reportedly, the makers are also okay with that as they believe only Pallavi can do the justice to the female lead character in this project.

More details like the release date, OTT and digital rights of NC23 are still awaited.