Sai Pallavi to quit film industry? Read here

Hyderabad: Newbie Sai Pallavi, who is one of the most astounding and beautiful divas down south, is leaving no chance to create a mark in the film industry. She won herself legions of fans in less than a decade of her career. The actress made her debut in acting with the Malayalam film industry in 2015 and since then there is no looking back for her.

It is not wrong to say that Sai Pallavi has now emerged as one of the prominent faces of the South film industry. However, the latest buzz about the actress quitting the film industry has left fans shocked.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi declined several offers from opposite star heroes after her last films Virataparvam and Gargi. Post this, speculations started doing rounds that the actress might bid adieu to the entertainment world soon.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has been receiving numerous offers, but she hasn’t accepted any of them because she’s focusing entirely on her mission to build a hospital.

Do you know Sai Pallavi holds an MBBS degree?

Yes, you read that! Well, Sai Pallavi received her MBBS degree from a medical school in Georgia, United States of America in 2016, according to multiple reports.

As per the latest buzz, Sai Pallavi will now be focusing more on constructing her own hospital in Coimbatore. Though there is confirmation about Pallavi completely shifting her career base from acting to medicine, a few reports have it that she might juggle between the two. The hospital will be reportedly managed by Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan.