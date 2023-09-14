Sai Pallavi to romance Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan?

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is currently working on his Bollywood debut project ‘Maharaja’ produced by YRF. He will romance ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actress Sharvari Wagh in this period drama which is reportedly based on the 1862 Maharaja libel case. Recently, rumours were rife that Junaid has signed his second project — Hindi remake of the Tamil-language film Love Today and it will star Khushi Kapoor in the female now.

However, there is no confirmation about the same. And now, fresh reports suggest that Junaid Khan has already signed his third Bollywood project and it will feature south beauty Sai Pallavi in the female lead. According to ETimes, the movie is going to be a love story and will be helmed by Sunil Pandey. If the reports turn out to be true, then this project will mark Sai Pallavi’s big Bollywood debut.

However, the official confirmation from filmmakers is awaited.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has worked in films across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Some of the notable films are Middle-Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gargi.