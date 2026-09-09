Said it in a flow: Congress MLA on ‘KCR should die’ remarks

"We have no need to wish for his death or do any such thing. We respect him," the MLA said in a video.

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Shadnagar MLA
Congress Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar.

Hyderabad: Congress Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar on Wednesday, September 9, clarified his inflammatory remarks, claiming he made them in a “flow” and that he has no need to wish for the death of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a video statement, Shankar, who also goes by Shakaraiah, defended his remarks and said he respects Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo KCR.

“We have no need to wish for his death or do any such thing. We respect him,” the MLA said in Telugu.

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“He should come to the Assembly. It just came out like that in the flow, but for the Assembly, we also respect…” The video cuts off before Shankar could complete his statement.

https://twitter.com/TheSiasatDaily/status/2097644856118051297/video/1

His earlier remarks that he wants KCR to die had triggered ire from BRS members who described the statement as “extremely disgraceful”.

“Being unable to take on the Opposition politically and stooping to the level of wishing for someone’s death is a clear sign of your frustration and intolerance. Is this what the Congress and Revanth Reddy are teaching their elected representatives? You must immediately and unconditionally apologise for these disgraceful remarks that have brought shame to society,” BRS wrote in a post on X.

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