‘Said Owaisi, not OBC’: Baba Ramdev after video sparks controversy

The video, widely circulated on social media, sparked outrage as it suggested that Ramdev had demeaned the OBC community by asserting his Brahmin identity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th January 2024 12:44 pm IST
Bihar: Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
Yoga guru Ramdev Baba

Yoga guru Ramdev found himself at the center of controversy after a viral video seemed to show him making remarks against Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

However, Ramdev clarified that his comments were directed at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, not the OBC community.

The video, widely circulated on social media, sparked outrage as it suggested that Ramdev had demeaned the OBC community by asserting his Brahmin identity.

MS Education Academy

In response to media queries, Ramdev insisted that his statement had been “misconstrued and misheard.”

“I said ‘Owaisi’ and not ‘OBC.’ His (Owaisi’s) predecessors were anti-nationals. I don’t take him seriously,” Ramdev said.

The viral video showed Ramdev performing a ritual on stage among a large crowd and saying, “Mera mool gotra hai brahma gotra. Aur main hoon agnihotri. Agnihotri brahmin hoon main. Bole ‘Babaji aap toh OBC ho’. OBC wale aisi taisi karaye. (My primary gotra is brahma gotra. And I am an Agnihotri Brahman. People say babaji is OBC).

“I am a Vedi Brahmin, Dwivedi Brahmin, Trivedi Brahmin, and Chaturvedi Brahmin – I have read four Vedas,” he further can be heard saying.

After the video went viral, many on social media expressed their disapproval using the hashtag #boycottpatanjali and criticized Ramdev for his alleged insult to the backward community.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th January 2024 12:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button