Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after knife attack

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 21st January 2025 3:16 pm IST
Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital here on Tuesday, five days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his house in upscale Bandra.

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Doctors removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury.

Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room.

Police on Sunday arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 21st January 2025 3:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button