Saif Ali Khan had injuries in five places during attack: Medical report

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries five times –- in his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow –- during an attempted burglary at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra West on January 16, according to a medical report released on Thursday.

These injuries are not serious, but Saif’s medical condition is being closely monitored.

The actor’s medical report gives detailed information about the injuries on his body.

According to the actor’s medical report, Saif has suffered a 0.5 to 1 cm injury on the left side of his back, and an injury of 5 to 10 cm was reported on the left wrist.

Additionally, an injury of 10-15 cm was found on the right side of Saif’s neck, while an injury of 3-5 cm was found on the right shoulder.

The grave injury suffered by the actor is on his right elbow which ranged from five centimetres.

The medical report sent to Bandra Police suggested that Saif was possibly brought to the Lilavati hospital by his manager and close friend, Afsar Zaidi, who runs a celebrity management company. His home was just 10-15 minutes away from the hospital.

It is mentioned in the report that it was Zaidi who had taken Saif to the hospital on January 16 night and had admitted the actor at 4:11 a.m. on January 17.

In the medical report sent to the police from Lilavati Hospital, Zaidi’s name is mentioned in the friend column.

On January 16, an attacker entered the house of Saif Ali Khan late at night, attacked him with a knife, and injured him.

Following the attack, Saif had undergone surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday (January 21).

The police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan on Sunday. The man, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladesh national, was using the name Vijay Das.

Shariful Islam had been working for a housekeeping agency and had arrived in Mumbai five or six months ago, according to police.

Shariful Islam was arrested from Thane in the early hours of January 19 for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan.

Police have so far questioned more than 50 people in connection with the case. As many as 35 teams were formed to nab the accused.

The violent attack on Saif Ali Khan has shocked Mumbai residents, especially given that it happened in an upscale neighbourhood with strict security measures. Fellow Bollywood actors have also expressed their concern over the incident.