Hyderabad: Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the terrifying knife attack that took place at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The incident happened on January 16, 2025, when an intruder allegedly entered his home during an attempted burglary.

The actor suffered six stab wounds, including one injury close to his spine. Months later, Saif spoke about the scary night, how his family reacted, and why forgiving the attacker is not easy for him.

What Happened At Saif Ali Khan’s House?

Speaking to Mojo Story, Saif recalled how the incident started inside his son Jeh’s room. He said, “We all processed differently. It was an insane thing. This burglar broke into the bathroom window, and the next thing is that we are lying in bed and this Nanny comes in and tell us that there is somebody in Jeh’s room and is holding a knife and asking for money. I went to the baby’s room and he was holding the baby, and he had cut the baby a little bit and he had cut the maid a little bit. Maybe if I had put the lights on, and if I had asked him, do you know where you are, and do you know what you’re doing and I could have made him talk it out. But something took over me and I did jump on him, and we had a fist fight. He went crazy with his knives, and there were cuts and blood everywhere. Just then, my maid came in and chucked him across the room.”

In an emotional and deeply personal conversation at We The Women London 2026, #saifalikhan opens up about the horrifying night he was attacked inside his own home, the moment he came face-to-face with an intruder, and the instinct that took over as he fought to protect his… pic.twitter.com/whvbsKB7At — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 26, 2026

Saif also shared that there was a moment when he felt he might not survive the attack. He said, “I was white kurta pyjama covered in blood, and at one point, I was lying on the floor, I thought I might die. At that point, I really wanted to be with Taimur and I asked him if he will accompany me to the hospital, and he asked me, ‘are you going to die?’ I told him no and we went to the hospital together. I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake, and I think he was not looking for a fight. I would be happy to forgive him, but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go. It’s a question of haves and have not and it is the inequality that has led to this.”

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Arrested

After the attack, Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, from Thane three days later.

On the work front, Saif was recently appreciated for his performance in Netflix’s Kartavya. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan and Rahul Dholakia’s Hum Hindustani.