Saif Ali Khan says why he spent big to propose to Kareena Kapoor

Saif, who has recently made his Instagram debut, also shared a series of pictures. We could see a solo photo of Saif looking as handsome as ever in a white tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and black trousers.

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Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at an event, dressed elegantly in blue and white.
Instagram - Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, appeared on the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Kareena revealed to host Kapil Sharma and the audience that she only agreed to marry Saif after he proposed to her not once, not twice, but thrice, in Mumbai, Greece and Paris.

Bebo shared, “He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that’s when I finally said ‘Yes'”.

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Reacting to this with his unique sense of humor, Saif said, “If you would have just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money.”

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena celebrated 14 years of marital bliss on Friday.

Bebo marked the special day with a lovely post on social media. She posted a couple of romantic photos with her husband on her official handle.

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One of the images had Saif flaunting his bare chest while relaxing on a yacht.

The post also included some unseen memories from their time working on the drama, ‘Kurbaan’. Bebo captioned the post, “Another year around the sun…Forever to go.”

Saif, who has recently made his Instagram debut, also shared a series of pictures. We could see a solo photo of Saif looking as handsome as ever in a white tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and black trousers.

“Almost perfect, but something is missing….,” he captioned.

Next was a photo of him with his better half, Kareena, who looked stunning in a blue gown with a thigh-high slit.

Joining the couple for the last still were Saif and Kareena’s kids, Taimur and Jeh. All four of them were seen sitting together on the floor of their home, with a decorated Christmas tree in the backdrop.

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Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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