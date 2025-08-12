Mumbai: Mohit Suri’s romantic film Saiyaara has been winning hearts since it hit theatres on July 18, 2025. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the movie has become a huge success because of its sweet love story, beautiful music, and strong performances. Now, after weeks of box office success, it may soon release on OTT.

There is no official announcement yet, but reports say Saiyaara could release on Netflix on September 12, 2025. This news started spreading after YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma shared a post from OTTFLIX with the same date. Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday, also reacted with heart emojis, making fans believe the release date is true.

Box Office Performance

Made with a budget of about Rs. 60 crore, Saiyaara has become one of the biggest hits of 2025. In just four weeks, it earned Rs. 325.75 crore in India and over Rs. 500 crore worldwide. Even after the release of big films like Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, it stayed strong at the box office. The movie is also close to beating Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan in total earnings.

The film tells the story of an aspiring singer and a songwriter who fall in love while working together. With Mohit Suri’s direction, Aditya Chopra’s production, and a great supporting cast including Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, and Varun Badola, Saiyaara touched the hearts of many viewers. Fans who watched it in theatres are now waiting to enjoy it again at home.