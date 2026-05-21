Sajad Lone placed under house arrest on father’s death anniversary

Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 8:50 am IST
A police vehicle outside Sajad Lone's house
A police vehicle outside Sajad Lone's house

Srinagar: People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone has been put under house arrest on the 24th death anniversary of his father, the party claimed on Thursday, May 21.

Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002, as he left a Hurriyat Conference rally held to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq, who too was gunned down by militants on the same day 12 years earlier.

“The Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference strongly condemns the house arrest of its President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, on the death anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Gani Lone,” the party said in a statement.

Subhan Bakery

It called the house arrest of the party president and Handwara MLA, undemocratic.

“Such actions hurt public sentiments and weaken democratic values,” the party said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 8:50 am IST

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