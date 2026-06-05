Islamabad: Rumours surrounding Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail have once again taken over social media. Just weeks after reports emerged claiming that the popular duo were planning to tie the knot, fresh speculation suggested that their wedding had been called off and that the pair had hit a rough patch in their relationship.

However, trusted entertainment insider Eijaz Waris has now dismissed the breakup rumours. According to him, Sajal and Hamza are still going strong, and their wedding plans remain very much on track. He also hinted that an official announcement could arrive sooner than expected.

Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail became fan favourites after their successful collaborations in Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein, with their on-screen chemistry sparking constant speculation about a real-life romance. While rumours continue to circulate online, both stars have maintained a professional stance.

For now, it appears that the much-talked-about wedding is still very much on the cards. Fans are waiting for official announcement from the couple.