Sajid Nadiadwala announces 3 projects including Heyy Babyy 2

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Thursday announced that three of his upcoming productions, including “Heyy Babyy 2”, will be shot in Australia.

The announcement was made during the visit of New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Mumbai office.

“Heyy Babyy 2” is a sequel to the 2007 comedy “Heyy Babyy”, which was also shot in Australia and featured Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan and Boman Irani.

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The three-film arrangement is part of a larger collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney-based TEMPLE, the production house said in statement.

“Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers,” Nadiadwala said.

The producer said the experience of shooting in the country in the past had encouraged his banner to consider Australia as a key destination for future productions.

Minns, who began his India visit on August 31, toured the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office and interacted with its team.

“Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry,” the NSW Premier said.

He said the productions would create employment opportunities for local crews, creatives and businesses while showcasing New South Wales to audiences in India.

Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma, who was associated with the first “Heyy Babyy” shoot in the country, said the upcoming collaboration comes at a time when the India-Australia co-production treaty is providing benefits for joint productions between the two countries.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which recently marked 75 years in the entertainment industry, is behind films such as “Judwaa”, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, “Kick”, “Housefull”, “Baaghi”, “Chhichhore” and “Satyaprem Ki Katha”.