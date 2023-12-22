Salaar breaks all records in Hyderabad, 50K tickets sold in 1hr!

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 12:56 pm IST
Salaar is smashing all records in Nizam region (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Most-awaited film of the year ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has finally arrived in theatres today and it is already receiving an overwhelming response from fans and critics. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Salaar Takes Hyderabad by Storm!

And now, in a spectacular display of audience enthusiasm, Salaar has set new records in Hyderabad, selling an astonishing 50,000 tickets within just one hour on its release date, as per Book My Show’s fresh data!

The Prashanth Neel directorial has sparked a frenzy among moviegoers, with fans rushing to book their seats to witness the much-anticipated Tollywood film. The overwhelming demand for Salaar tickets has turned the spotlight on the movie, indicating its massive popularity among the audience. Theatres today are all housefull!

The impressive ticket sales within the first hour hint at a blockbuster run for Salaar, solidifying its position as a must-watch film of the season.

The news comes as no surprise, considering the earlier reports of theaters transforming into concert halls on the release day. The movie’s gripping storyline and Prabhas’s star power seem to have struck a chord with the audience, making Salaar the talk of the town.

Industry insiders are closely watching Salaar’s box office performance, as it continues to break records and create waves in the entertainment world. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating how Salaar’s success story unfolds in the coming days.

Have you watched Salaar? If yes, don’t forget to share your review with us in the comments section below.

