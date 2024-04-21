You can take away Prabhas’ bike for free, here’s how

Hyderabad: Salaar, an action-packed movie featuring the Prabhas, was released in December 2023. Though it received a lukewarm response from viewers and reviewers alike, the film made an astonishing Rs700 crore globally – making it one of the year’s biggest hits.

Prabhas’ bike from the movie has caught everyone’s eye as he rides it several times. Now, production company Hombale Films has an exciting giveaway on its social media channels: One person will win the opportunity to have the very same motorbike that Rebel Star Prabhas used in the film.

How to Participate

During the world television premiere of Salaar on April 21, 2024, viewers need to pay attention to the screen. Count the number of times the bike image or bug appears on the left side of the screen between 5:30 PM and 8 PM.

Send an SMS: When the SMS lines open, send an SMS to 9222211199 with the message “SALAAR” and the total count of bike appearances.

Make sure to read the terms and conditions provided in the giveaway campaign.

The Bike: A Customized Royal Enfield

The bike that appears in “Salaar” was made specifically for the film by Eimor Customs, a well-known motorcycle customization shop in Hyderabad. Using parts from an older model Thunderbird bike, the workshop modified this Royal Enfield so that it looks just like something from the 1970s – when the movie takes place.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is currently occupied with Kalki 2898 AD as he gears up for multiple projects such as The Rajasaab and Spirit. According to reports, Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi thriller, has managed to assemble Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone on its cast list – making it one of the most awaited films this year.