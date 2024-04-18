Prabhas spotted with new look in Hyderabad, watch viral video

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the versatile pan-India actor, is all set for his latest venture, ‘The Raja Saab’, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Amidst shooting, a viral video has revealed Prabhas sporting an interesting new style—leaving fans thrilled!

The Viral Prabhas Look

A video that is being shared widely on social media shows Prabhas wearing a cap and white T-shirt while he is surrounded by people from the film’s crew. But what has really caught fans’ attention is his long hair, clearly visible in the clip. This suggests there could be a major shift in his character’s look for ‘The Raja Saab.’

The Buzz Around the Movie

Fans have been buzzing with anticipation, speculating about Prabhas’ role in the film. A fan page shared the video, exclaiming, #TheRajaSaab Look! Just now I got confirmation that it’s from the latest schedule of the movie ‘THE RAJA SAAB.’ @DirectorMaruthi’s efforts to satisfy our fans, and we are going to witness the energetic RebelStar PRABHAS.”

#TheRajaSaab Look 👑 Just Now I got confirmation that it's from latest schedule of the movie "THE RAJA SAAB"@DirectorMaruthi 👏 efforts to satisfy our fans and we are going to witness the energetic RebelStar PRABHAS.@SKNonline @peoplemediafcy #Prabhaspic.twitter.com/ojzVmRzjan — Prabhas Fan (@ivdsai) April 18, 2024

The filming of The Raja Saab is currently happening in Hyderabad.

The Star-Studded Cast

‘The Raja Saab’ features talented actors, such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and comedy legend Brahmanandam.

Beyond ‘The Raja Saab’

Apart from this horror-comedy, Prabhas has another highly anticipated mega project in the pipeline: Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features big names like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.