Salaar sold for HUGE amount in Hyderabad & other Telugu regions

Hyderabad: After Adipurush’s failure at box office, all eyes are on Prabhas’ upcoming film, Salaar, which is set for a clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Dunki’ on December 22. This film holds great significance for Prabhas, as he hasn’t delivered a major hit since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Every update on Salaar has been causing a stir among eager audiences. While the theatrical release is still a bit away, exciting news has emerged on the business front.

Salaar Theatrical Rights Price

According to latest reports, the theatrical rights for Salaar in Andhra and Telangana have been sold for a staggering sum of Rs 163 crores. This news has left south fans brimming with excitement, anticipating a cinematic treat from Prabhas.

Prior to Salaar, only two films have managed to secure pre-release businesses exceeding 150 crores – RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Digital, Satellite Rights

Reports also suggest that Salaar has already fetched an impressive Rs 350 crores from non-theatrical rights, which include satellite, digital, and audio rights. This firmly establishes the Prabhas-starrer as one of the most highly anticipated and lucrative films of the year.

In addition to Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruthi Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal roles.