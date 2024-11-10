Salary due of 26 yrs to sweeper: Telangana HC warns Home dept

Hyderabad: In a contempt case concerning the non-payment of salary to a sweeper for 26 years, the Telangana High Court has issued a warning to the Principal Secretary of Home.

The court has mandated compliance with its order regarding salary payment or the Principal Secretary must appear before the court on November 27.

Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the police authorities for failing to implement the court’s order for six years.

The case was brought forth by Shaik Janmiya, who served as a sweeper at the Chilkur police station in Suryapet district from 1991 to 2018 without receiving his salary.

After approaching the high court in 2017, the court instructed the home department to pay him within four weeks.

Due to non-compliance with this order, Janmiya filed a contempt petition.

Justice Anil Kumar criticized the home department for its delay in executing the court’s orders and granted one last opportunity for compliance by November 27, warning that failure to do so would necessitate the Principal Secretary’s appearance in court.