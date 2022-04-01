Sale of non-vegetarian food banned in Pune’s Dehu area

Pune: The sale of non-vegetarian food such as meat and fish has been banned in Dehu in Pune from Friday.

This decision was taken at the first general meeting of the newly formed Dehu Municipal Council. The resolution, which was unanimously approved by all parties in February, is being implemented with effect from today.

Speaking to ANI today, Prashant Jadhav, chief officer of the Dehu Nagar Panchayat confirmed the news and said, “The decision has been taken considering the sentiments of the locals and the devotees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Maharashtra’s famous Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple is situated in Dehu city.”

“In the first general body meeting of the Nagar Panchayat on February 25, a resolution was passed unanimously to ban the sale of fish and meat in the jurisdiction of Dehu town considering the sentiments of local residents,” he said.

He appealed to citizens that if anyone runs their shops of meat or fish, they should shut them down immediately otherwise administration will initiate police action against the violators.