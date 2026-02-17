Salim Khan put on ventilator after health worsens: Report

Mumbai: The Khan family is going through a difficult time as veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been hospitalised in Mumbai. And now, according to the latest health update reported by Filmfare, the 90-year-old writer has been placed on ventilator support and is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day. As per PTI, he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors are closely monitoring his condition. No official medical bulletin has been released by the family or the hospital so far.

Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter, placed on ventilator after health worsens, highlighting his ongoing medical treatment.

His eldest son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after spending time with his father. Several other members of the family were also spotted at the hospital, including Salim Khan’s wife, veteran actor Helen, sons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, daughter Alvira Khan, daughter-in-law Sshura Khan, and son-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Grandsons Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan were also present. Salim Khan’s adopted daughter Arpita Khan’s husband, actor Ayush Sharma, was among those who visited him.

Salim Khan is regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema. He began his career as a junior artist and stuntman before rising to fame as part of the legendary writing duo Salim–Javed with Javed Akhtar. Together, they scripted some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, including Sholay, Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer and Mr India, shaping the “angry young man” era of Indian cinema.

The veteran writer celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24, 2025.

As news of his hospitalisation spread, fans and members of the film industry have been sending prayers and messages of support for his speedy recovery. The family is yet to issue an official statement on his health condition.