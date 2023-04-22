Salman and Aamir celebrate Eid, treat fans with a picture

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan celebrated Eid together and also posed for a picture for fans.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, Salman was seen looking dapper in a black shirt and matching pants. Aamir wore a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

The two smiled for the camera as they got clicked.

Salman wrote: “Chand Mubarak.”

Sangeeta Bijlani took to the comment section and mentioned: “Chaand Mubarak.”

On the work front, Salman’s latest Eid offering to his fans is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which is directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile Aamir was last seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Kareena Kapoor.

