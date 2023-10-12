‘Salman Khan aa rahe hain dekhne IND vs PAK world cup match’

The makers of the film officially announced on their Instagram page that Bhaijaan is set to promote the film on Star Sports India

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his most anticipated next film ‘Tiger3’. Bhaijaan shared the poster of the film on his Instagram recently and fans seem to be excited to throng the cinema halls to watch their favourite star in action as Tiger.

And now, as per latest update Salman Khan will promote his film on Star Sports India as World Cup 2023 matches are premiered on the channel. The makers of the film officially announced on their Instagram page that Bhaijaan is set to promote the film on Star Sports India.

The official page of the YRF shared a video from Tiger 3 and wrote, ”Tiger aa raha hai Star Sports India par, dekhne #INDvsPAK iss shanivaar…Tune in to #CricketLive this Saturday, Oct 14th at 12:30 PM on Star Sports #WorldcupOnStar # Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil $& Telugu.”

The actor will be promoting the film on the day of the biggest clash of the World Cup. Arch rivals Pakistan and India will be facing each other on Saturday in Ahmedabad and Bhaijaan will promote the film.

It will be exciting to see Bhaijaan on Star Sports as the biggest clash will happen on the same day.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi in lead roles alongside Salman Khan. The movie is set to release on November 10.

