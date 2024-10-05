Salman Khan, Aamir Khan rumoured to star in a movie

Mumbai: Big news for Bollywood fans! Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are set to return as Amar and Prem in the much-anticipated sequel to the classic comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna. After years of speculation, it’s almost confirmed that the original stars will be back, finally putting to rest rumors that younger actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh would take over.

Rajkumar Santoshi Back as Director

The legendary director of the original Andaz Apna Apna, Rajkumar Santoshi, is also returning for the sequel. Known for his talent in storytelling and comedy, Santoshi is currently working on a fresh script for Aamir and Salman, which will build on their amazing chemistry. Fans can expect the same kind of humor and charm that made the 1994 movie a favorite across generations. With Santoshi back at the helm, the film is sure to maintain the fun, light-hearted vibe of the original.

What to Expect from Andaz Apna Apna 2

The big question for fans is how the sequel will handle the nearly 30 years that have passed since the first film. Amar and Prem were fun-loving, mischievous characters, and now everyone is curious to see how their lives have changed. Will they still be the same, or have they grown wiser with time?

The movie will likely explore their characters in today’s world while keeping the same comedic spirit that fans know and love. The nostalgia factor will be strong, drawing in those who grew up watching the original.

Industry Buzz and Anticipation

Even though there are no details yet on the full cast or shooting schedule, just the news of Aamir and Salman reuniting has already created excitement. Many are predicting that Andaz Apna Apna 2 could become one of the biggest Bollywood films in recent years, driven by the star power of two of the industry’s most loved actors.

As more information about the film comes out, the excitement will only grow. It’s clear that Andaz Apna Apna 2 is going to bring back lots of laughter, nostalgia, and fun for audiences when it finally hits the screens!