Mumbai: Bollywood has always been full of big stars, from Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan. But in the 90s, three actors changed everything, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. For more than 30 years, these three Khans have been the kings of Bollywood, with huge fan followings across India. Whenever there is news of them coming together, it becomes a big talking point in the country.

While all three are not together this time, fans still have a reason to celebrate. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have recently worked together again, but not for a movie.

A Fun Surprise for Fans

The two superstars were seen shooting for a new talk show called Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, this show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Reports say their episode has already been filmed, and it will be full of fun conversations, memories, and interesting stories. Fans will remember that Salman and Aamir last worked together in the comedy Andaz Apna Apna in 1994, which has since become a cult classic.

About the Show

Produced by Banijay Asia, the talk show will have eight episodes and feature some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Kajol and Twinkle are known for their humour and bold nature, so viewers can expect lively and candid chats. Apart from Salman and Aamir, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn are also expected to appear.

Social Media Buzz

As soon as the news came out, fans started asking for Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to appear in the same episode since their wives are the hosts. Many also hope that Shah Rukh Khan will join in, which would make the moment even bigger.