Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn step in to help Rajpal Yadav clear Rs 9 crore debt

Hyderabad: Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently in Tihar Jail due to a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, has received support from several Bollywood stars. The case started in 2010 when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore to fund his movie Ata Pata Laapata, which failed at the box office, leading to financial problems. Over time, the debt grew, and when his cheques bounced, he faced legal action.

Bollywood Celebrities Step In

Big names from the film industry have come forward to help Yadav. His manager, Goldie, confirmed that actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and filmmaker David Dhawan are offering financial support. Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan’s son, also expressed his willingness to help. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh offered Rs 1.1 crore, singer Mika Singh also announced 11 lakh, and politician Tej Pratap Yadav pledged Rs 11 lakh.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn & Varun Dhawan step in to support Rajpal Yadav amid his Rs 9 crore debt crisis -Rajpal’s manager#SalmanKhan #RajpalYadav #AjayDevgn #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/V0jHTzPtCu — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) February 11, 2026

“The whole industry is coming forward to help him at this time. Sonu Sood has publicly supported him. Actors like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have taken the initiative, and even David Dhawan has told me that Varun will help him. I don’t want to name only a few members and unintentionally belittle the rest of the industry,” his manager, Goldie, said.

Sonu Sood Leads the Way

Sonu Sood was one of the first to help Yadav, offering him a role in his upcoming film and some financial aid. Sonu explained that his support was about protecting Yadav’s dignity, not charity. Singer Guru Randhawa also announced he would help Yadav with a financial contribution.

The Legal Case

Yadav’s legal issues began when he took Rs 5 crore for his film. He struggled to repay the amount, and over time, the debt grew, leading to his current legal troubles. On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered Yadav to surrender at Tihar Jail by February 4. Despite offering Rs 25 lakh, the court refused to grant more time, and Yadav started serving a six-month sentence.

Rajpal Yadav’s bail hearing is set for February 12, and his family is hopeful he will be released soon. The support from the film industry has been a source of strength for him during this difficult time.