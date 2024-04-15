Salman Khan and his family quitting Galaxy Apartments soon?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family found themselves at the center of a frightening incident when gunshots were fired outside their Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments, on Sunday morning. Fortunately, the family remained unharmed, but the incident has sparked discussions about their safety and whether they will continue to reside in their long-time home.

Will Salman Khan Leave Galaxy Apartment?

Rumors began circulating shortly after the attack, suggesting that Salman Khan and his family might consider relocating due to safety concerns. Reports indicated that even Salman’s father, Salim Khan, was contemplating a move.

However, a close friend of the actor, while speaking to Reddif, has shed light on the situation, stating, “Salman would do anything to protect his family. He will do what it takes. Even if it means moving out of his home in Bandra, which he has vowed never to leave.”

Salman Khan has been known to prioritize family above all else, preferring to stay with his parents in their modest one-bedroom flat in Galaxy Apartments rather than moving to a larger space alone.

“Bhai insists on staying with his family. He won’t go anywhere without his parents, and his parents are not willing to budge. Thankfully, Bhai isn’t getting married in the near future. Imagine if his wife had to be accommodated in that small apartment!” the friend said.

Bhaijaan Expands His Business

Despite the incident, Salman remains undeterred, focusing on business expansion, as he recently announced the launch of his fitness equipment brand ‘Being Strong’ in Dubai.