Salman Khan announces Bigg Boss 15 grand finale date, time

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has entered its finale week. In a double elimination on Monday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were evicted from show. Rajiv Adatia, who entered the house, too walked out. BB 15 has got its 7 finalists — Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal.

Colors TV dropped a new promo on Instagram today. In the teaser clip, host Salman Khan can be seen announcing that the grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM. Reportedly, the finale is going to be a star-studded event. All the seven finalists will battle against each other this week to lift the trophy and bag the prize money.

Top 3, winner, runner-up

There’s a huge buzz on social media that Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will reach top 3. It is also being said that either Karan or Pratik will win Bigg Boss 15 trophy while Tejasswi will bag runner-up title. Shamita might achieve fourth position.

However, considering the contestants’ popularity it’s a ‘let’s wait and watch’ situation this season as we can’t predict anything for now.

Who will win Bigg Boss 15? Comment below.